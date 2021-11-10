Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan has been creating nuisance in the house and the recent was unavoidable by the makers that they had asked her to leave the show. Amid the VIP task, all the housemates were trying their best to leave everyone behind to enter VIP zone. The fight among the contestants went ugly when Afsana Khan created chaos as she didn’t get the VIP ticket. In a terrible twist, Afsana lost her calm inside the house and picked up a knife to hurt herself. It is been said that she was hurt for not being chosen.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Admitted to Hospital After Severe Kidney Stone Pain, Will He Quit Show?

Umar Riaz, who is the captain of the house had to choose three of them between Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, and Afsana Khan. He left Afsana and chose the other three contestants. After the task, Afsana went to kitchen area and started screaming. She picked up the knife and went to harm herself after throwing away a few things. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, and Karan Kundrra rushed towards her to stop her and tried to calm her down but to no respite. But Afsana was in no mood to calm down.

Watch the viral clip here:

A source close to the channel revealed that Afsana suffered a panic attack and due to which she was taken out of the house for medical reasons.

Let’s wait for today’s episode for further updates.