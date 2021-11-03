The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15 will have a fight for a task where Tejasswi Prakash will be seen arguing with Karan Kundrra. It starts with captaincy task between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi is keen to become the captain of the house but Shamita votes against Tejasswi. This annoys Tejasswi, who confronts her. She demands an explanation from Shamita for her behaviour. The latter replies that she wants the captaincy for herself. “I have played my game my way! I have a problem with you being the captain of the house,” Shamita states. Tejasswi retorts, “This looks like insecurity!”Also Read - "Daily Soap Ka Hero Batayega," Umar Riaz Shames Simba Nagpal, Abuses Him - Latter Throws Him Into Pool - Bigg Boss 15 Latest News

Tejasswi tries to seek help from Karan Kundrra but he points out the flaw in her outlook, leading to a fight between the two. She further points out that she doesn’t need anybody’s help and walks away. She snaps, “Kisi ko kisi ki zarurat nahi hai show mein aage badhne ki.” Karan responds, “Very unfair. This is your tendency. Jab bhi terko gussa aata hai, tu ulta-seedha bohot kuch soch leti hai!” Tejasswi gets upset with him and coldly tells him that it is her problem. She further points out that she doesn`t need anybody’s help and walks away. Is the romance between the two coming to an end? Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Gets Physical With Umar Riaz, Angry Fans Trend ‘Evict Simba’

On the other hand, Pratik begins a fight with Umar and Ieshaan individually ahead of the captaincy task. While he targets Umar during his cooking duties, he starts sledging Ieshaan before the task begins. The three of them eventually get down to pushing each other to take part in this captaincy task before others. Meanwhile, Jay and Pratik start targeting Afsana as the task continues. However Karan takes the side of Afsana.