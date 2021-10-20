Bigg Boss 15 Latest News: There were several reports on actor and VJ Anusha Dandekar’s entry in Bigg Boss as a wild contestant. Anusha, who has always been vocal about her past relationship with Karan Kundrra, reacted to the rumours of her being a part of the Salman Khan hosted show. Earlier also, she denied reports of her being in Bigg Boss and on Tuesday, she again shared an open letter on Instagram where she not only refused the reports but also slammed a section of media for using false stories.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 October 20, Live Updates: Karan Kundrra–Tejasswi Prakash Team up; Anusha Dandekar Reacts to Rumours of Her Entry

Anusha addressed her fans by saying, “I am just trying to live my Best life… Aren’t we all? I have a new skin range dropping so soon for my company @brownskinbeautyofficial that I’m insanely proud of and can’t wait to share with the world. I have some of the Best friends in Life, who I can share all my experiences with, no judgement.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Nishant Bhat After he Nominates Shamita Shetty For Speaking in English

She continued, “This is my life, my home is where i am happy. If someone or something isn’t making me happy, I walk away. It takes me a lot but I’m getting better at doing it faster. I used to do it expressing so much to the person, now I have learnt to leave most of it in silence. But if I don’t know you or I’ve realised you weren’t who you said you were, it’s better to leave it & carry on with my journey.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, October 19 Highlights: Contestants Target Nishant Bhatt After Nominations

Anusha talked about his ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra in the post. “So again this is my life, my happy place. And for the love of god please stop this nonsense about me going on Bigg Boss to fill some page in an article, to stir up some more drama, which I’m not even a part of. I told you my truth, every quote or picture I post now is not about my past, it’s about MY growth! This is about ME! Stop undermining my achievements as a self-made woman. I am the Boss of my own life, I don’t need to be in any house to prove it. So sleep easy the people that are so unhealthily obsessed with it. Thank you to all of you who just let me live and spread happiness,” she concluded.