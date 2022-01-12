Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz’s eviction in the weekend ka vaar shook the contestants. The elimination had not only upset the fans but also Umar’s family members. Reacting to the shocking eviction, his brother and Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz called it absolutely ‘unfair’. Speaking about the eviction, Asim told ETimes, “Obviously the eviction was unfair because this is not the first time that someone has pushed someone in this season. But they were retained in the season and Umar was asked to leave the show. In this season, there were other contestants also as I said earlier, but as Umar was the strongest he was evicted.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Loses Her Cool After Tejasswi Prakash Says 'Itni Mare Ja Rahi Hai Karan Se Dosti Ke Liye'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)



Umar Riaz was evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house after a massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal. Asim Riaz also questioned the makers "why no decision was taken earlier when Karan Kundrra and others got violent during the task". He elaborated, "Umar was so strong that other contestants were not able to shine. He was a threat to other contestants. He was loved by everyone outside. Karan Kundrra had pushed Pratik and there were other incidents also but then no action was taken at that point of time. This time Umar was asked to leave, if they really wanted to be fair they should have taken the decision at that time also but they didn't."

"If you closely observe the Weekend Ka Vaar also, Umar was discussed and they were saying that Umar is so strong that he is not letting others become strong. As far as audience votes are concerned we all know everyone is saying he had received 70 per cent votes to be retained on the show. Unfortunately, he was still evicted. His fans have made a record of 10 million tweets and nobody has achieved this much. This unfair thing has not happened for the first time in the show, we all know it has happened many a times in the past," Asim further stated.