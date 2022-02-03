On Wednesday, Umar Riaz posted a video on Instagram alongside his former Bigg Boss 15 housemates. He was seen dancing alongside Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, and Rashami Desai in the video. All of them can be seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song Oo Antava from the movie Pushpa: The Rise in the video.”Anybody can dance even Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai. What say Rajiv Adatia (sic),” Umar captioned the video on Instagram.Also Read - ‘Never Want To See Her Again’: Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Shamita Shetty Reacts to Tejasswi Prakash’s ‘Aunty’ Comment

Rashami and Umar, who became really close inside the Bigg Boss house, have a devoted fan base who refer to them as #UmaRash. They flooded the comment section, “#umrashforver” with many heart emojis. While another user wrote, “MY EYES ONLY ON #UmRash.” Fans of ‘UmRashJiv’ were also overjoyed by the video. After Shamita Shetty-Nishant Bhatt-Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai-Rajiv Adatia was the second most popular trio. Also Read - Inside Shamita Shetty's Birthday Party With Raqesh Bapat And Shilpa Shetty - Check Viral Pics And Videos

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Riaz (@umarriazz91)

Also Read - Allu Arjun's Stylist Harmann Kaur Talks About Actor's Success, His Effortless Style And How he 'Puts The Best Foot Forward'

Neha, who previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, was picked as a wild card competitor on Bigg Boss 15. Rashami and Rajiv were also added as wild card candidates to the show. The post was also reacted on by the duo. While Rajiv wrote, “Hahahhahahahahahha” with laughing emojis, Neha wrote, “Madnessssss finally my phones charged.”

We loved this cute video, what about you? Watch this space for more updates.