Bigg Boss 15 has been getting dramatic day-by-day and this time it is Rashami Desai who is constantly instigating Umar Riaz against Karan Kundrra. In the house, Karan and Umar share a great bond and call themselves brothers but do you know Rashami has been changing equations between them? In the promo shared by the channel, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz’ bond is on the verge of collapsing. After Umar blamed Karan for Rashami Desai’s nomination, things got ugly. Rashami can be heard saying Umar, “KK ki jitni madad tumne ki hai, maine hardly dekha hai ki usne tumahri ki hai (Karan has not helped you enough, in comparison to how much you’ve helped him)”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Questions Tejasswi's Loyalty For Karan, Says 'Apne He Parter Ke Loyal Nahi Reh Sakti'

Convinced with Rashami, Umar said, “Apne hi kaat rahe hain,” indicating that his own friend Karan is not on his side. In reply to this, Rashami is seen saying, “Apne nahi hai wo.” Following this, Umar gets into a fight with Karan. He accused KK of not trying his best to convince Teja and said, “Bandi ko nahi mana sakta tu.” Netizens noticed Rashami’s behaviour and slam her for manipulating Umar. “Beech mein tum kyun aai ho Rashami”, said a user. Another user wrote, “Ye Aurat aag laga rahi hai”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Says 'Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz Like Each Other a Lot...' | Exclusive

Watch the promo here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Went Down On Knees To Propose Tejasswi Prakash, Latter Accept It With a Kiss

Watch this space for more updates.