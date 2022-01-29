Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Every year, there is a lot of anticipation to find out who will win Bigg Boss. This season is no exception as fans are going nuts. In the most recent Bigg Boss 15 promo, Shehnaaz Gill graces the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale to pay tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz couldn’t hold back her tears in the promo as she met Salman Khan on stage. She became emotional when she saw Kick star and hugged him tightly. Salman, too, was overcome with emotion, with tears streaming down his cheeks.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash is Winning in India.com Twitter Poll

"Bigg Boss ke manch par aayi Shehnaaz Gill, poorani yaadon ko taaza karke ho gaye saare emotional. It's here! Watch the spectacular #BB15GrandFinale tonight at 8PM and tomorrow night at 8PM & 10.30PM only on #ColorsTV.#BB15 #BiggBoss @voot," read the post on the official Instagram handle of Colors.

Every SidNaaz fan is overcome with emotion as a result of this moment. They are urging Shehnaaz to remain strong and are sending her their love.

Shehnaaz will perform a special musical number in honour of Sidharth at Bigg Boss 15’s grand finale this weekend. Viewers got a glimpse of the tribute in a Colors TV promo posted on Instagram on Friday night. The promo begins with a montage of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss house moments, followed by Shehnaaz saying, “Dear Sidharth, mere liye toh tu hamesha yahin hai (For me, you are always here).” She then sings a song with lyrics about a sense of loss, separation, and reunion.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was last seen on the Bigg Boss set a few months ago as a guest, along with her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The two met during their time on Bigg Boss 13; Sidharth was the winner, and Shehnaaz was the second runner-up. Sidharth died of a heart attack in September of last year, at the age of 40.

Are you excited for the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale? Watch this space for more updates.