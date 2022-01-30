Bigg Boss 15 Finale Highlights: Bigg Boss 15 winner is Tejasswi Prakash. The grand finale started with the battle between the top five finalists – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. Nishant Bhat was out of the finale race as he took the Rs 10 lakh cash bag to be on the safer side. Shamita Shetty was evicted first with less number of votes. After her, Karan Kundrra was evicted, leaving Pratik and Tejasswi in top 2. Salman announced Tejasswi Prakash the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The show completed 120 days with grand finale on January 30. This year, the makers announced grand finale for two days January 29 and 30. The day 1 was an emotional and humorous ride as Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show. On Day, Shehnaaz Gill made everyone emotional as we saw Salman and she remembered Sidharth Shukla.Also Read - Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: The New Naagin to Take Over Screens in The Grand Finale Tonight

The grand finale started with some power-packed performances by former winners Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan followed up with Rakhi Sawant’s tem number and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic dance on Raatan Lambiyan. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

The audience will also saw Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padkuone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film.

