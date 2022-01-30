Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is finally here and the battle between the top five finalists – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal has already begun. Nishant Bhat is out of the finale race as he took the Rs 10 lakh cash bag to be on the safer side. Bigg Boss 15 has completed 120 days with grand finale on January 30. This year, the makers announced grand finale for two days January 29 and 30. The day 1 was an emotional and humorous ride as Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show and there’s a lot in store for us on Day 2. Tonight, we all will know who takes the prize money and the stunning trophy home. The grand finale will begin with some power-packed performances by former winners Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan followed up with Rakhi Sawant’s tem number and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic dance on Raatan Lambiyan.Also Read - Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: The New Naagin to Take Over Screens in The Grand Finale Tonight

The top 4 contestants Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, and Pratik will also be seen shaking the leg with Salman Khan. The audience will also see Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padkuone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film. It is also reported that Deepika will be sent inside the BB house for eliminating one contestant. And finally, we will have the last countdown where Salman Khan will raise the winner’s hand. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

