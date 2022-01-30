Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is finally here and the battle between the top five finalists – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal has already begun. Nishant Bhat is out of the finale race as he took the Rs 10 lakh cash bag to be on the safer side. Bigg Boss 15 has completed 120 days with grand finale on January 30. This year, the makers announced grand finale for two days January 29 and 30. The day 1 was an emotional and humorous ride as Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show and there’s a lot in store for us on Day 2. Tonight, we all will know who takes the prize money and the stunning trophy home. The grand finale will begin with some power-packed performances by former winners Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan followed up with Rakhi Sawant’s tem number and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic dance on Raatan Lambiyan.Also Read - Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: The New Naagin to Take Over Screens in The Grand Finale Tonight

The top 4 contestants Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, and Pratik will also be seen shaking the leg with Salman Khan. The audience will also see Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padkuone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film. It is also reported that Deepika will be sent inside the BB house for eliminating one contestant. And finally, we will have the last countdown where Salman Khan will raise the winner’s hand. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

India.com brings the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Check below:

    Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in Bigg Boss 15 | Everyone dance on Chunky Panday’s song ‘Mein Tera Tota’.

    Nishant Bhatt Takes Rs 10 Lakh And Leave Trophy |Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates| Former Bigg Boss winners announced that they have Rs 10 lakhs to offer to the contestants. They informed that the amount will be deducted from the winner’s prize money. Nishant Bhat took the chance and walked out with the briefcase. Karan and Tejasswi are surprised as they thought he should have played more.

    Salman Khan says ‘Katrina shaadi mubarak ho’ as ‘Chikni Chameli’ plays in the background.

    Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates Shamita Shetty Evicted? | As per the reports and fans’ tweets on social media, Shamita Shetty has been eliminated from the show, while Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal are in the top 3. The Khabri tweeted Deepika Padukone was sent inside the house to receive Shamita Shetty. However, this piece of report is not confirmed it. We will know more in a few hours.

    Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Started |Live Updates: Salman Khan dances to the tunes of Seeti Maar from Radhe

    Salman Khan is happy to announce the last day of Bigg Boss 15. He invites former winners of Bigg Boss- Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan.
    Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Vishal Kotian declares top 3 | Vishal was spotted outside the sets of Bigg Boss 15 where he was asked who will be the winner of the show. Vishal revealed that as per him the top 3 contestants are Shamita, Tejasswi and Karan. Watch video.

    Shilpa Shetty reaches the sets the Bigg Boss 15 to support her sister Shamita Shetty | Actress Shilpa Shetty is gushing over her sister, Shamita Shetty, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. As today is the grand finale, Shilpa has come to welcome her baby sis and prays for her to win the show.

    Deepika Padukone will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house and bring out one of the contestants with her – It will be a part of eviction | There are reports doing rounds on the internet that Deepika Padukone who will be seen promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan on Bigg Boss 15, will be sent inside the house to get one contestant out.