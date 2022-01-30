Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale Live Updates: Bigg Boss 15 grand finale is finally here and the battle between the top five finalists – Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal has already begun. Bigg Boss 15 completes 120 days with grand finale on January 30. This year, the makers announced grand finale for two days January 29 and 30. The day 1 was an emotional and humorous ride as Rashami Desai was eliminated from the show and there’s a lot in store for us on Day 2. Tonight, we all will know who takes the prize money and the stunning trophy home. The grand finale will begin with some power-packed performances by former winners Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan followed up with Rakhi Sawant’s tem number and Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s romantic dance on Raatan Lambiyan.Also Read - Naagin 6 x Bigg Boss 15: The New Naagin to Take Over Screens in The Grand Finale Tonight

The top 5 contestants Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, and Pratik will also be seen shaking the leg with Salman Khan. The audience will also see Gehraiyaan actors Deepika Padkuone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film. It is also reported that Deepika will be sent inside the BB house for eliminating one contestant. Amidst all this, top finalists will be given a choice to take the money bag worth Rs 10 lakh and quit the game show. It will be interesting to see who takes the money bag this time. And finally, we will have the last countdown where Salman Khan will raise the winner’s hand. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

India.com brings the latest updates from the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Shilpa Shetty reaches the sets the Bigg Boss 15 to support her sister Shamita Shetty | Actress Shilpa Shetty is gushing over her sister, Shamita Shetty, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. As today is the grand finale, Shilpa has come to welcome her baby sis and prays for her to win the show.

    https://twitter.com/TheShilpaShetty/status/1487760146587549697

  • 7:25 PM IST

    Deepika Padukone will enter the Bigg Boss 15 house and bring out one of the contestants with her – It will be a part of eviction | There are reports doing rounds on the internet that Deepika Padukone who will be seen promoting her upcoming film Gehraiyaan on Bigg Boss 15, will be sent inside the house to get one contestant out.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    A picture of Salman Khan declaring Karan Kundrra as the winner is trending on social media. It’s FAKE! | The actor’s fans are all amazed to see a picture that many users are claiming to have got leaked from the Grand Finale episode of the show in which Salman is seen lifting up Karan’s hand while Pratik Sehajpal stands on the other side. However, let us tell you that the picture is one hundred per cent fake and it’s not from the latest season of Bigg Boss 15.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Nishant Bhat takes away Rs 10 lakh and is out of the finale race? | There are speculations on Twitter and Instagram where the fans and fan pages of the contestants have been sharing news that Nishant Bhatt has taken the money bag worth Rs 10 lakh. That means he is out of the finale race and now top 4 contestants are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal. The Khabri’s social media page too tweeted the same. Well, let’s wait and watch the show airing on 8 pm tonight.

  • 7:01 PM IST
    Shehnaazz Gill pays tribute to late Sidharth Shukla with a terrific performance on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale | WATCH. (samajh mein aaya na?)

  • 6:55 PM IST

    Shamita Shetty Grooves To Pushpa’s Saami Saami With Raqesh Bapat |Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat will be seen performing together on Pushpa’s trending song Saami Saami. ShaRa fans can expect a spicy performance from an equally sultry pair, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Are you all set to see them tonight?