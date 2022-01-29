Bigg Boss 15 Finale: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 will air on January 29 and 30, with plenty of drama and action. The season’s finalists are keenly awaiting the winner’s announcement after completing their extended journey as contestants. The first half will feature some spectacular performances by TV celebrities. The clashes between the finalists’ close friends and their respective competitors will be what distinguishes the episode.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Pink Sequined Saree Will Leave You Gasping For Air | See Stunning Pics

Raqesh Bapat is seen encountering Tejasswi Prakash in the video for implying that Shamita Shetty was making advances toward Karan Kundrra. Raqesh said, “Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I was so enraged that I wanted to smash the television). Tejasswi attempts to defend herself by claiming that it was a reaction to an action, he criticizes her and said, “This is complete bulls**t.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Performance For Sidharth Shukla Will Give You Goosebumps - Watch New Promo of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

Shamita asks her to admit it when she is ‘wrong,’ but Tejasswi retorted angrily, “This is your insecurity, it’s not mine.” Shamita then enquires Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan, who stood there grinning, ‘who looks more insecure?’ Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Here's Why Nishant Bhat Deserves to Win The Trophy

There will also be numerous performances by the season’s finalists. Shehnaaz Gill will also pay tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla on her song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai‘ in the show. The five finalists will also be able to see their mothers, and Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal were seen getting emotional. The episode promises a night full of drama and fun.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 15 Finale.