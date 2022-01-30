Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: The Bigg Boss 15 finale left fans eager to find out who the winner is. The creators are going to great lengths to ensure that the finale is spectacular. Colors released a promo featuring Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat performing together on Pushpa’s trending song Saami Saami. ShaRa fans can expect a spicy performance from an equally sultry pair, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. Are you prepared to see the Sharara girl set the Bigg Boss 15 stage on fire with her dance moves?Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi Prakash Played a More Dignified Game as per India.com Twitter Poll

Take a look:

Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end after four months. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, and Pratik have had a fantastic time in the Bigg Boss house. Fans are eager to learn who will win this season as the producers of the show are increasing their excitement. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

The grand finale episode aired on January 29th and several celebrities were spotted outside the BB house. Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Reem Shaikh, and Adaa Khan were among the many names on the list. The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will air tonight at 10.30 p.m. on Colors TV.

