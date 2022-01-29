Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: The fifteenth season of the reality show Bigg Boss will soon come to an end. The winner of the show will be announced on January 30. Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Karan Kundrra, are among those vying for the trophy. This year, as in previous years, the audience is split over who should win Bigg Boss 15. Who do you have your heart set on? Who do you think will win the competition? India.com ran a poll to find out who will win the trophy this season. The result stated Tejasswi Prakash should be the winner of the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat Bashes Tejasswi Prakash For Accusing Shamita Shetty, Says 'He Felt Like Breaking TV'

The status of the poll shows Tejasswi Prakash leading with 29.5% votes, followed by Pratik Sehajpal with 26.9%. While Karan Kundrra stands third with 23.2% votes and Shamita Shetty with 20.3% votes. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Performance For Sidharth Shukla Will Give You Goosebumps - Watch New Promo of Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

This time, it was Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who stole the show with their romance. The two had a rocky relationship. Shamita Shetty made the most of her Bigg Boss experience by playing the game graciously. With his strong grip on the game and unique personality, Pratik Sehajpal also made it to the show’s finale.

Bigg Boss showed the finalists some of the best moments from their journey in the January 28 episode. It made them all emotional. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also congratulated the competitors.

While the majority of the celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Adaa Khan remained silent on the winner, they did reveal their favourite from the top four.

Watch this space for all updates on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale!