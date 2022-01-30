Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Bigg Boss 15 is almost at the end, and the winner of this season will be announced as one of the top four finalists. Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants in the finale. The fight between the contestants is fierce. Much has changed in the show’s runtime, but one constant has been Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship. Following that India.com conducted a poll yesterday to settle once and for all. We asked netizens who played a more dignified game in Bigg Boss 15 house on Twitter.Also Read - Pratik Sehajpal is NOT Winning Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Panjabi Says 'Shamita Shetty And Karan Kundrra in Top 2'

The results have been declared and there is a tough fight between the two contestants. The current status of the poll shows Tejasswi Prakash leading with 54.4% votes while Shamita Shetty bagged 45.6% votes. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill-Salman Khan's Emotional Reunion on Bigg Boss 15 Sends SidNaaz Fans Into Collective Meltdown

Take a look at the polling results:

Tejasswi Prakash is a well-known actress in the television industry. She rose to prominence with her show Swaragini and is currently regarded as one of the season’s strongest contestants. Shamita Shetty’s performance in the tasks, particularly when she raises her voice for the wrong, has received acclaim from all quarters.

From Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional performance to Rashami Desai’s eviction, the first day of the Bigg Boss grand finale was a wild ride. It had both emotional and humorous moments. The mothers of the contestants made an appearance in the grand finale and read emotional messages to their children.

Looks like there’s a lot in store for us on Day 2 of Bigg Boss Grand Finale. Are you excited? Watch this space for more updates Bigg Boss 15 Finale.