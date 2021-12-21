Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ salary is one of the hot topics of 2021 but the latest person who is added to the list is controversial queen Rakhi Sawant. She has been entertaining the audience with her hilarious stints and also Rakhi is one such contestant of BB 15 house who brings maximum number of TRP. The audience has been enjoying the power-packed drama in Bigg Boss 15 and we know it’s Rakhi Sawant – the entertainer behind it. Well, do you know how much salary she is getting from the show? Rakhi Sawant who has already won the ticket to finale of Bigg Boss 15 is reportedly getting Rs 5 lakh per week. She entered the house with her husband Ritesh who has now been eliminated from the show.Also Read - Vishal Kotian Breaks Silence On Devoleena-Abhijit Kiss Controversy, Says Not Tejasswi But Shamita Is Wrong | EXCLUSIVE

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan blasted at Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh for disrespecting her on various occasions. He also hinted at Ritesh’s violent behaviour towards his first wife. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants. However, Ritesh made Rakhi cry several times on the show. For this, he faced the wrath of Salman Khan. In the previous episode, Salman told Ritesh, “Bade bade log apni biwi se aise baat nahi karte jaise aap karte ho. Aapko tameez hai? (Even big powerful men do not talk like this to their wives, do you have any manners?)” Salman Khan then asked Rakhi, “Kyun bardaasht kar rahi ho? Tum Rakhi Sawant ho (Why do you tolerate all this? You are Rakhi Sawant)”. Salman then told Ritesh, “Aray aapko janta he kaun tha. Kya fayda hua aisi education ka? Rakhi se aisi battameezi se baat ki toh achha nahi hoga (Nobody knew you before Bigg Boss. What is the point of your education if you behave like this? If you ever talk to Rakhi like that, it will not be good).” Also Read - 'Dil Definitely Loot Liya!' Shilpa Shetty Reacts To Sister Shamita's Dance Video From Bigg Boss 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

Also Read - Video: From Domestic Violence Case to Bad Behaviour With Wife Rakhi, Know All About Ritesh Who Got Eliminated From BB15, Salman and Fans Lash Him

Find out the salaries of other Bigg Boss 15 contestants here