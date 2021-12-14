Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, fondly known as ‘TejRan’ by fans, have got into an ugly fight inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and netizens are blaming Rashmi Desai for being the ultimate vamp in their lives. In a video shared by the channel, Karan and Tejasswi have been getting into arguments a lot and fans are upset. On the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan told Karan that his behaviour towards Tejasswi was quite toxic. He also said that if this continues ‘you will make her life miserable.’ However, fans are blaming Rashami Desai, who entered the house as a wild card contestant as she told Karan that Teju has some problem with her, she is being way too ‘insecure’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Doesn’t Want to Talk to Tejasswi Prakash, Smashes Glass After Ugly Fight | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Rashami also asked Karan to take some break from Tejasswi. Netizens especially Tejran fans accused Rashami of trying to create a rift between Karan and Tejasswi, a user called her 'vamp'.

Take a look at the reactions:

Rashmi is so toxic even Andy praised and sided wid teju over her😳 #TejRan pic.twitter.com/Qynp9pHOe0 — Parthavi (@parthavi20) December 14, 2021

So it was rashmi who suggested to take a break! Why I am not surprised! Some people never change!

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN#tejRan https://t.co/s1bZfftIx7 — kritikaarora (@kritikaarora235) December 14, 2021

Rashmi being a best friend no one needs in their life.

EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN#TejRan https://t.co/UaRGqOVfOh — Sunflower (@viewsbypooja) December 14, 2021

Mujhe Aisa kyu lag raha hai baar baar karan is very well aware of what Rashmi is doing. And somewhere he doesn’t like her way of playing but fir the sake of friendship and all he’s not going against her.#tejran — Naini (@unkownmiss1211) December 14, 2021

Sunday mrng Rashmi told kk ABT taking a break, yesterday night kk said this to teja & they both agreed to take a brk asf, & remain as frnds! ? Its just a assumption so can anyone Plz clear me out here? Yeh hua tha kya? #TejRan — 🕊️ (@DilHe_TohHai) December 14, 2021



The latest promo of shows angry Karan Kundraa smashes a glass of water as he cannot tolerate Tejasswi Prakash’s behaviour. It all started when initially Tejasswi talked to Umar Riaz and saved him from nomination. She asked Rashami why she never saved her and Rashami said that she often saved Karan but the issue was created when Rashami said that Tejasswi is feeling insecure as she is saving Karan.

