Bigg Boss 15: In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan teased the lovey-dovey couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as their families welcomed each other on the video call. While Karan's parents said Tejjaswi is 'the part of the family', Teja's brother said to Karan 'ab ye teri zimmedari hai'. However, Karan was in full enthusiasm to speak to Prakash's parents in Marathi, but was disappointed as he could not speak to his brother. Salman Khan, on Sunday's episode, pulled Kundrra's leg and said he will make him speak to Tejasswi's family over the video call.

After meeting Tejasswi's parents over the video call, Karan addressed them in Marathi and kept asking if 'rishta is pakka', he will sit and drink with her father. On the other hand, Tejasswi's father said, 'Yes, khamba kholenge." (Let's open the bottle of whisky). Host Salman Khan aka the matchmaker laughed and said, "Kya bewda jamai mila hai." Tejasswi parents too shared a laugh and said that they have agreed to their relationship.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

TejRan fans were in awe after the video was shared by the channel. Their cute love story in the Bigg Boss house is much loved by the audience as they fight first and then sought out and become inseparable. Last week, Tejasswi confessed her love for Karan and had said ‘I love you’ on the national TV.

Fans ask Bigg Boss to extend the show as they can see more of TejRan in the house. Well, it has been reported that this is the last week and in the coming weekend, Bigg Boss will have its grand finale.

