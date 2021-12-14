Bigg Boss 15: Things are not good between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash and the latest promo shared by the channel reveals that TejRan is going to break. Karan and Tejasswi had an ugli fight in front of the BB 15 contestants. The latest promo of shows angry Karan Kundraa smashes a glass of water as he cannot tolerate Tejasswi Prakash’s behaviour. It all started when initially Tejasswi talked to Umar Riaz and saved him from nomination. She asked Rashami why she never saved her and Rashami said that she often saved Karan but the issue was created when Rashami said that Tejasswi is feeling insecure as she is saving Karan.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh's First Wife Makes Shocking Allegations, Says 'He Was Abusive'

But Tejasswi Prakash denied the fact saying she will be rather happy if Karan is saved. This lead to the fight between them. Later, wild card contestant Rashami Desai told Karan that his girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her and she is being insecure and it is difficult for Rashami to handle it. Karan replied to Rashami, saying: “I don’t appreciate what she said.” Later on the dining table both Tejasswi and Rashami have a heated conversation. Also Read - 'Yeh Jo Class-Class Karte Hai Na...' Vishal Kotian Slams Shamita Shetty's Mother, Calls Her Hypocrite | Exclusive

Tejasswi got furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. This infuriated Tejasswi, and she shouted at her. In the second part of the video, Karan intervened and asked Tejassi to stay calm. On this, Tejasswi replied: “The more you ask me to calm down, the more I will shout.” Karan walked away from Tejasswi as she shouted at him and asked her if she has manners to talk to him. “There is some proper way to talk and I am not here to listen to all this useless talk” and throws a glass of water in anger, adding: “Is it a way to talk to me?” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Call Salman Khan 'Biased', Questions Him For Dragging Asim

The video ended with Tejasswi wiping her tears and leaving the kitchen.

Watch the promo video: