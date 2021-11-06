Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss 15’s Diwali episode will be telecasted today, Saturday and the fans will witness a lot of drama and romantic moments between Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash. The promo was shared by the channel where Karan Kundrra was seen confessing Tejasswi Prakash about the hug they shared meant something to him ‘Jo main aaj tereko hug kiya tha..vo special tha’. As soon as Umar Riaz picked Tejasswi in his arms and twirled him, Karan got jealous and said he will throw water at him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Enteries: Raqesh Bapat Surprises And Kisses Shamita Shetty; Neha Bhasin Slams Pratik Sehajpal

A few days ago, Tejasswi had even hinted at their connection being fake on the show.

During the interview, VJ Andy asked Donal, "The hashtag TejRan is trending a lot. The hashtag started two weeks before Karan and Tejasswi actually bonded. Did somebody tell them to do that on the show?" Donal replied by saying that this might have happened because Karan, Tejasswi, Jay Bhanushali, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh were often called by the Bigg Boss to the confession room and when she asked them they said it was some personal issue. She also revealed that one time when Karan came back from the confession room, he was really worried and was in deep thought.