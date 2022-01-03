Bigg Boss 15 house has a lot of drama to share and now, when the season is heading towards the finale, Rakhi Sawant has shared something about Tejasswi Prakash that shook Karan Kundrra. In Yesterday’s episode when Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a personal detail about Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant came to Tejasswi to tell that she should not cross her line and be around Karan Kundrra as she has a boyfriend outside. To this, Tejasswi reacted and said that she is responsible and is aware that her family is watching. Also, she declined that no one is there out for her. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand was devastated for a moment and then spoke to Teja that is he the same guy that they spoke about earlier.Also Read - Munmun Dutta Reveals Why She Entered The Bigg Boss 15 House

Karan confronted Tejasswi and asked about the guy. She on the other hand, revealed it's the same terrible relationship and had no clue whom the housemates are talking about. The actors suggests that they were talking about the recent breakup she had. Karan then said, "If we've had this discussion earlier then it doesn't matter to us."

Tejasswi then came to know from Devoleena that this news about her having a boyfriend outside is all over the media. Shocked Tejasswi asked, "Who is it? kab paida hua? (When was he born) I don't care. I know what I am doing, mujhe fark nahin padta" (It doesn't bother me).