Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are head over heels in love with each other. They fight, they cuddle, they talk and get back together as a strong couple. Karan and Tejasswi's relationship bond is just unbelievable and they have proved yet again. The massive fight between them was like they have broken up. However, they came more close after heated arguments. Karan and Tejasswi have gained a massive amount of fan following, the fans call them #TejRan. Last week, fans were disturbed because the couple experienced ups and downs. Well, now everything is sorted and they were seen having a cosy moment inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. A video of the two went viral where TejRan were singing 'Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh' before sleeping.

Also, there is a report that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will definitely get married once they are out of the game show. In an interview with Cine Speaks, eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia asserted that Karan loves Tejasswi a lot and they will definitely get married. Talking about the actor's possessive nature, Rajiv said, "Agar boyfriend possessive nahin hoga to kaun hoga? He gets angry at times as Tejasswi as she tells him some things which he doesn't like. In any relationship, your opinions won't match (all the time). Tejasswi is adamant to prove her point at times. Sometime she doesn't listen and gets hyper."

Rajiv further confirmed, "Karan loves her a lot. You can take it from me that they will definitely get married. If not, I will become the pandit and get them married inside the Bigg Boss House."