Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra has finally open up about her past relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Fans of the two were waiting for this day and had expected Kundrra to share something about their breakup during his stint in Bigg Boss 15. It was a sudden breakup after six years of dating and fans and their friends were shocked as they always looked great together.

After the breakup announcement, Anusha shared her side of the story but Karan stayed tightlipped about his split. In Wednesday's episode, Karan was seen sharing his side of the story to Shamita Shetty and while looking at the camera he said 'I want she to see this'. Karan spoke cryptically about his past and the deep conversation started when the actor shared how he has lost many friends because he was too engrossed in the relationship for the past few years. "I have lost a lot of friends recently, for obvious reasons," he said.

Karan further revealed that he lost his contact with friends due to his breakup with Anusha. He then added, "I forgot everything else this time. I got too busy with the relationship. They (friends) were like 'if you were not with us then, then why should we be with you now'. I realised one thing – you cannot work on your own follies till the time you accept that you have them in the first place."

Karan accepted his mistake. “A lot of things happened with me around the same time, around the lockdown time. Multiple people, multiple layers of relationships and everything I f***** up. With my friends, I am quite sure with my ex, with my family. People who actually cared for me. I am a caring person, I will be there for everyone but I am a very self-centered person. My approach towards people is very self centred,” he said.

Karan Kundrra then talked about his break up, “Agar hum fat jaate to shayad sort kar lete. Mai fata nahi, wo fatati rahi aur mai us se door hota raha. Mereko lagta hai mere ko imperfections se pyar hota hai but agar humne ek dusre ko baith k samjha hota to cheesein change hoti. Agar maine apne issues sort kar liya hota, relationship ko affect nahi hone diya hota (If we had fought over it, we may have been able to sort things out, she tried but I kept moving away from her. I think I love imperfections. Had we understood each other, things would have changed. Had I sorted my own issues and not let them affect the relationship), things would have been different.”

Karan then said “I hope she watches this episode and understand, but usko bhadkane wale bahut hain (She has too many people who instigate her).”