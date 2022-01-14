Bigg Boss 15 has become a house full of gossips and the latest one is a dramatic fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. Teja looks like jealous and insecure after she comes to know about her boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s bond with Shamita Shetty. After Shamita Shetty became the new captain of the house, she decided to remove Tejasswi as the VIP. This led to a fight between them. Tejasswi further said that Shamita is trying to get close to her boyfriend Karan. Shamita in return called her insecure and asked Karan to make her feel secure. Now, a promo video has been shared by the channel where Rakhi tells Shamita, “Karan phas gaya Tejasswi ke sath, nahi toh uski nazar toh tum pe he thi (Karan got stuck with Tejasswi but he was eyeing you only).”Also Read - Karan Kundrra’s Brother-In-Law Criticises Tejasswi Prakash For Using Wrongful Language, TejRan Fans Say, 'They Both Are Comfortable In This'

Tejasswi listens this and reacts shockingly. She said, "Jise mein boyfriend bula rahi hun usko kisi or ke sath tease kiya ja raha hai or woh react bhi nahi kar raha hai (The guy I am calling my boyfriend is not reacting when someone is teasing him about someone else)."

Reacting to Tejjaswi, Karan stood up in anger and said, "I am done with people telling me what to do. I will do whatever I want to do. Tumhe achha nahi lag raha hai toh back off (If you are not liking it then just back off)."

Watch the video here: