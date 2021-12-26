Bigg Boss 15 Christmas Special: Bigg Boss 15 is known for its high-octane drama, but this episode will focus on Christmas celebrations with lots of excitement and happiness. Another sweet TejRan moment will be seen in the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As per the latest promo, Karan Kundrra will become Secret Santa for his sweetheart Tejasswi Prakash while declaring his love for her. She will be seen reverting to it with a kiss on his cheeks.Also Read - 'Yeh Kaise Kiya Hai?' Salman Khan Asks Shahid Kapoor To Teach Him ‘Agal Bagal’ Dance | Bigg Boss 15

The last few days in the home were clearly catastrophic, with ugly fights and verbal spats but thanks to Santa, who arrived as quickly as possible to spare the housemates from wrecking the remaining connections. TejRan, who were seen arguing nonstop last week, have resolved their differences, and Karan will gift Tejasswi his favourite jacket along with a handwritten love note, much to everyone’s surprise. Also Read - Salman Khan Gets Bitten By a Snake - Check Latest Health Update Here

In a written letter, he will express his true feelings, which Swaragini fame would read out loud in front of everyone. ‘I love you,’ she says, and he gets down on one knee with a rose in his hand. Tejasswi is overtaken with emotion and blushes as she reads it. In the promo, she is also seen kissing him on the cheeks for his sweet gestures. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Fans Disappointed With Salman Khan Again, Say 'Deserving Candidate Being Disrespected'

Take a look:

Santa’s magic portion worked for Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal:

Housemates and best friends Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal had a falling out over a misunderstanding wrote each other an apologetic note and requested a fresh start. “Kitne bhi differences aa jaaye par dost to mana hai dosti to nibhani hi pdaegi (No matter how many differences we face, have considered you a friend and will always continue to do so),” Pratik writes. Nishant reads, “Sorry for all the mean things jo maine boli(whatever I said)..it’s been a tough time for us..may your all wishes come true,” Nishant says.

All this Christmas vibe came along with Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa at the Bigg Boss 15 house. In yet another promotional video shared by Colors TV, the two will be seen dancing to their latest track number Dance Meri Rani.

Check this out:

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 cannot be missed. Are you as excited as we are? Watch this space for more updates.