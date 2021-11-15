Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 house has been divided between VIPs and Non-VIPs. While Nishant Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz are the VIPs, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Rajiv Adatia and Simba Nagpal are the non-VIPs. As per the Bigg Boss rules, only VIP contestants have the decision-making power in the house. This has created a huge storm in the show.Also Read - ‘It's Finished’: Shamita Shetty Expresses Anger Over Raqesh Bapat’s Exit in Bigg Boss 15, Will This Affect Their Relationship?

In the recent promo, VIPs and Non-VIPs can be seen arguing over house duties. Tejasswi can be seen reminding Pratik ‘hum VIP hai’. She further talked about house duties and said, “Hum agar kuch decide kar rahe hai toh sab wahi kareinge (Everyone will work as per what we decide).” This left Jay Bhanushali irritated who then mentions that he has a problem with Tejasswi’s tone. Even Neha Bhasin refuses to wash utensils and says, “Gulami karva rahe ho kya? (Is this slavery?)” Clearly, there is a major disagreement between VIP and non-VIP contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Also Read - 'I Never Wanted To Leave', Raqesh Bapat Breaks Silence On His Unfortunate Exit From Bigg Boss 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali and Simba Nagpal Tag Nishant Bhat As 'Package of Entertainment'

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, who had to leave the show due to health issues has now announced that he will not be entering Bigg Boss 15 house now. On Monday, Tum Bin actor took to social media and issued a statement regarding the same. Raqesh penned an emotional open letter letting his fans know that while he too had plans of entertaining them, his aggravating health issue got in the way.

Follow this space for more updated related to Bigg Boss 15.