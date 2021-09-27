Bigg Boss 15’s confirmed list of contestants include actors Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Punjabi singer Afsana Khan. A new promo shared by the channel on Sunday night, gave glimpses of them and revealed the names of Karan and Tejasswi along with Yaar Mera Titliyaan Warga singer Afsana. In the promo, Bigg Boss’ voice can be heard saying, “Bigg Boss ke iss jungle mein bade hi vichitra praani aane wale hain. Ek khatron se khelne wali haseena, ek haseenaon ka chaheeta superstar, ek TV ka shaktimaan shikaari, ek gaati koyel”.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Wish Luck To Brother Umar Riaz For Salman Khan's Show | Watch

Watch the promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Unveils New Challenges For Contestants, Introduces 'Vishwasun TREE'

Fans of these known faces can’t keep calm. While most of the girls in the comment section showed their love for Karan Kundrra, others sent fire and heart emojis for Tejasswi and Simba. One of the users wrote, “Teju, karan aur afsana..yeh season zarur superhit honge 🔥”. Also Read - Salman Khan Talks About Relationship That Has Lasted This Long: It Has Brought Certain Permanence in My Life

For those who don’t know, Karan has been part of several TV shows and films. He was recently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Tejasswi rose to fame with Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. The Shaktimaan Shikaari is Simba Nagpal, who was seen in Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Other than these contestants, some other names were also revealed in the recent launch event of the show. Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat will also enter the show. Moreover, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht were also confirmed as contestants.

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 15 is Jungle Mein Dangal. The reality show is all set to premiere on October 2, 9:30 pm.