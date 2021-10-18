Bigg Boss 15 latest news: BB15 will be a roller coaster ride after wild card contestants will enter the show. The game will change for Karan Kundrra as it has been reported that his ex-girlfriend and actor Anusha Dandekar is one of the wild card entries. Karan, who hasn’t spoken about his past relationship in the house, will see playing game with Anusha. It will definitely get interesting in the Bigg Boss 15 house. As mentioned in the report, Anusha has been offered a hefty amount to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra is No. 1, Tejasswi Prakash Comes 2nd - India.com Twitter Poll

Previously, Anusha took to Instagram and denied the news of being a part of Bigg Boss 15. She wrote, “Hey, everyone I just wanna come here and tell you all that I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never was. And I don’t know why they keep writing about it. And I just wanna tell you here have a great day. I am NOOOOT GOING ON BIGG BOSS. Please stop writing about it (sic).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vishal Kotian is Overshadowing Jay Bhanushali, Say Fans | India.com Twitter Poll

For the unversed, Anusha and Karan were in a relationship for six long years before partying ways. Early this year, Anusha had accused him of cheating. It is now believed that Anusha will be considering the Bigg Boss 15 offer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: No Elimination This Week on Salman Khan’s Show

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty’s boyfriend Raqesh Bapat will also enter the house as a wild-card contestant. She will be really happy to see her lover. Both of them got connected in Bigg Boss OTT.