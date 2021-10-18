Bigg Boss 15: In tonight’s episode, when Bigg Boss asked the contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian, Akasa Sing, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash to nominate two contestants for the captaincy task (Captainc ki race) with aapsi sehamati (mutual consent), they come to a conclusion and choose Nishant and Prateek. The rest of the contestants were asked to help whom they want to support as a captain. Tejasswi Prakash became the sanchalak of the task.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash Calls Jay Bhanushali a 'Sore Loser', Latter Fumes in Anger

The winner of the captaincy task was declared and Nishant Bhat became the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss has asked to take the rights to control the house. After the captaincy task, Nishant and Shamita discuss the decision taken and Bhat made Shetty understand to play the game by not trusting anyone, pointing out on Pratik.

After a few minutes, Bigg Boss raised Kukdu Ku alarm back-to-back as most of the contestants were sleeping. Nishant took all the boys outside in the garden, near the camera and said to apologise to Bigg Boss that we won't do it again. Nishant also requested them to do 10 sit-ups.

Bigg Boss 15: New Captain Nishant Bhat Asks Boys to do 10 Sit-ups to Apologise Bigg Boss