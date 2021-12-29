Bigg Boss 15: Every candidate is tested in the Bigg Boss house, which keeps everyone on their toes. Nishant Bhat is one of the participants who has persevered through all of his challenges, which had allowed him to go thus far in the competition. As the show nears its conclusion, Nishant’s mother remarked on how spotless he is. He has always chosen friendships, and while this may have had an impact on his ability to stay on the show, he has always chosen to be true to his principles. “Friendships might blind our Nishant at times, but it is who he is since he is all heart.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans Slam Rashami Desai For 'Manipulating' Umar Riaz Against Karan Kundrra: Ye Aurat Aag Laga Rahi Hai

She also said that his gaming is incredible and that she wants him to keep playing the way he is. "I want him to keep playing the way he has been, and I want him to stay strong because there are only a few weeks left," she said.

Nishant Bhat has been the one who has consistently delivered exceptional performances and demonstrated the traits of a show winner. His mother believes that the way he's been acting on the show shows, "Regardless of the outcome, he's already a winner for us."

Nishant’s family, as well as celebrities such as Ankita Lokhande, Sanaya Irani, Ridhi Dogra, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis, Naina Singh, and Punit Pathak, are confident in his ability to reach the Finale and have backed him up on numerous occasions.

Christmas gift for Nishant Bhat in Bigg Boss House:

On the occasion of Christmas, Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa brought gifts for the family members. An emotional mood was generated when the family members opened the gifts, which was accompanied by laughter. After reading the message for Pratik Sehajpal from the gift bag, Nishant and Pratik became emotional and hugged each other. With this, the two’s feud came to an end, and they reconnected as friends. The two rekindled their friendship, and it was the happiest moment of their lives.

For the unversed, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal actually had a fight during work. This brawl was sparked by Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Prateek tried to save his special friend Gopi Bahu during the mission, but Bhat was not prepared for this, and the two got into a fight.

