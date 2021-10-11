In Bigg Boss 15’s October 11 episode, the housemates nominate each other in pairs. As Bigg Boss announces nomination task for the week, the junglewasis plan how are they going to nominate. However, Bigg Boss’ letter reveals gharwasis are safe inside the main house. Only junglewasis have to participate in this nomination task and that too in pairs where Bigg Boss selects a couple who has to nominate one contestant with mutual agreement. If the two housemates in the team fail to nominate one person, they will be nominated instead.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Miesha Iyer Gets Angry With Ieshaan Sehgaal Because He Pushed Her Away

Ieshaan Sehgaal- Miesha Iyer nominate Afsana Khan

Karan Kundrra – Tejaswi nominate Donal Bisht

Umar Riaz – Jay Bhanushali nominate Akasa

Vishal – Vidhi nominate Ieshaan Sehgaal

Afsana-Simba nominate Vishal Kotian

Donal –Akasa nominate Vidhi Pandya

The open nominations in the week 2 of Bigg Boss 15 show the tables are turning and new gameplay is unfolding. Vishal is upset with Afsana’s decision and is not speaking to her. Nishant, on the other hand, tries to explain Afsana to not get dirty in the game, so she goes to Shamita and Vishal to say sorry, but gets ignored by them. Shamita complains about Afsana how she is ill-mannered and doesn’t know how to speak. Also Read - BB15 Contestant Karan Kundrra Has THIS Place on Top of His Travel Bucket List - Find Out

