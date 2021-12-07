Bigg Boss 15 Emotional Twist: The makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15′ are preparing to put the competitors’ families into the house, which will add an emotional touch to the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Non-VIP Contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Rakhi Sawant Play Blame Game Ahead of Nominations

Nothing has been confirmed officially but as the show is reaching towards the Ticket To Finale and the task has already started, there seems the possibility of family members being called to make the show more interesting and add an emotional touch also.



Already social media is buzzing with the decision to extend the show till February 2022. The makers are keeping an eye on the new Covid variant and how the situation takes shape in the coming days. They are also reviewing the show ratings and very soon will reach a conclusion.

It remains to be seen if the family members also visit the house or if it is just a buzz. Wait and watch!

