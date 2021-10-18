Bigg Boss 15, October 18 Episode: The previous episode of Bigg Boss 15 already saw rivalries and competition among the contestants becoming fiercer. As Shamita Shetty’s tenure as the house captain comes to an end, the house is looking for a new commander who will lead them. Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash have remained great friends since the beginning of this season. However, it appears that the selection process for captaincy has created a massive rift between them.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Game to Change After Ex-Girlfriend Anusha Dandekar Enters The House

After Tejasswi becomes the ‘sanchalak’ who judges everyone’s performance and ultimately decides who lands the captaincy role. Pratik plays a controversial trick in this contest which Tejasswi misses but Jay spots. He wants Tejasswi to act on the foul play, but she maintains her stance of not seeing it happen. Tejasswi calls Jay a sore loser. As soon as Jay listens this, he loses his temper again in the show and this time. Bhanushali gets irked and says that never ever call him a sore loser. This leads to a huge fight between the two, casting doubts on the future of their friendship. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra is No. 1, Tejasswi Prakash Comes 2nd - India.com Twitter Poll

The captaincy task created rift between Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash’s friendship.