Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: In the upcoming episode, as viewers will witness romance between Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash, they will also get to watch a big drama inside the house. In a shocking move, Pratik tries to break the lock while Vidhi was taking a bath inside the washroom. Later, she comes out to the garden area to confront Pratik. Karan Kundrra and other contestants also support Vishi and confront Pratik on the same. In the promo shared by colors, Vidhi says he broke the lock. She then confronts Pratik and asked, “why would you do this when someone is taking a bath?’ Karan too confronts him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Makes Distasteful Remark Against Jay Bhanushali, Says 'Inke Career Khatam Hone Ko Hai'

It so happened, the jungle waasis and the main house contestants are already at war and are doing anything and everything they can to make the other group’s life miserable. As part of his creepy plan, Pratik Sehajpal tried to scare Vidhi while she was taking a shower. Knowing someone was inside, he started playing with the lock on the door. At first Vidhi thought she was imagining things, but later realised it’s someone doing it from the outside. She got to know that it was Pratik and confronted him for the same. Hearing the entire story, her co-contestants jumped in her support. However, Vidhi was quite clear that she knew that Pratik’s intentions were not wrong, but he shouldn’t have done what he did. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Madalsa Sharma Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch: 'Just Get Up And Walk Out'

Vidhi was seen telling Tejasswi Prakash that she told Pratik that he can’t do this with anyone, be it a man or a woman, if they are in the shower. But Pratik took it in a negative way and said that she is putting false allegations on him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz-Tejasswi Prakash Become First Love Birds of Salman Khan's Show?

In tonight’s episode, Pratik Sehajpal hides the map from the other 13 contestants, who are trying hard to enter the main house. He then told Nishant that Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, others are keeping an eye on them. Later Pratik and Ieshaan have a fight where former calls the latter ‘chamchaa’.

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik get into a physical brawl over a bag that belonged to Umar Riaz. Nishant Bhatt intervenes and stops them. Then, Ieshaan and Jay taunt Pratik and the latter continues to fight with Ieshaan. Bigg Boss then warns them over the brawl in the house.

Later, Shamita and Pratik get into a heated argument while other jungle praanis fight against the housemates for their luggage. Pratik then tries breaking the lock of the luggage room and Karan Kundrra warned him to not do that and asked him to look for the keys. After Pratik tried to break the lock, Shamita loses her cool over him and tells him that she wants her stuff back. She further added that Pratik has always stood up for him and his actions have hurt her.

Your thoughts on the same?