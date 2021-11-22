Bigg Boss 15 latest news: The Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar saw comedians Bharti Singh entering the house to jazz up the game. However, things didn’t turn out well for her and she had to return with an upset face. It all started when an argument became a huge fight between contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Bharti, who had entered the house to add some comedy ka tadka in the weekend special episode, was taken aback seeing the huge fight breaking out between the contestants. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh left the show disappointed. However, before all that happened, the comedian promoted her upcoming show inside the house, and also praised Rajiv Adatia for playing a dignified game.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 'Shamita Shetty Mere Jutti Ke Barabar Hai' Afsana Khan Makes SHOCKING Comments | Watch

For the unversed, before Bharti entered the show, a task was conducted wherein a board was kept and there were two columns that read Pass and Fail, respectively. Each contestant had to place their nameplate and place two pictures, one beneath the pass column and one picture in the fail one. In that task, Rajiv's picture was placed the maximum times beneath the pass column by a majority of contestants like Simba Nagpal, Neha Bhasin, Shamita Shetty among others.

Later, when Bharti entered the house, she spoke highly about Rajiv. She said "Ye sab log toh yaha par thhey, but tumhare aane se cherry on cake lag gaya hai (These people were already there, but you turned out to be the cherry on cake)."

Earlier, in the Saturday episode, filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, who also hosts Bigg Boss Marathi, praised Rajiv for doing well in the game and looking absolutely dignified and entertaining in the show. Salman Khan, too, seemed impressed with Rajiv’s performance in the house and how he takes efforts to entertain the audience. Do you think the same about him? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!