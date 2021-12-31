Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia who got eliminated from the house, revealed a scary thing about the Bigg Boss 15 and that is about paranormal activity inside the house. Rajiv recently spoke to ETimes and revealed that he experienced paranormal activities inside the house. He further disclosed that Umar Riaz, Pratik, Nishant and he, all four of them saw a small girl passing by them and they were scared to sleep inside. He shared he saw ghosts twice. “I’ve seen ghosts inside the Bigg Boss 15 house twice. I was sh** scared of seeing it. I refused to sleep inside the house. Umar Riaz, I, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, were inside and suddenly Nishant and I both stood up because we saw a small girl inside the house. We were scared and started wondering where this young kid came from? She went past us, I am telling you it is not a joke, there is a ghost inside the house. I’ve seen it twice and it also came on live feed. Umar, Nishant, Pratik, we had goosebumps, we were that scared after the incident. I would see shadows everyday, but this time Nishant, Pratik, Umar and I actually saw a small girl passing by us,” said Rajiv.Also Read - Nishant Bhat's Dialogue 'Teen Panch' Gets Deciphered on a Jacket, Fans Post Pictures

Rajiv spoke about meeting ex-contestant and friend Simba Nagpal, “I am missing the house a lot and I can’t express how much I am missing it. I am missing it terribly. I met Simba Nagpal last night and it was really good meeting him after such a long time and this time outside the show. We had spent so much time together inside BB 15 house and it was fun catching up with him. I really joined,” he said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Asks Tejasswi Prakash to Stay Away After Feeling Neglected

Rajiv also spoke about supporting his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty. “I am watching Bigg Boss 15. I am happy Rakhi Sawant is coming into her own element and is getting a bit away from Devoleena Bhattacharjee. I am loving my sister Shamita Shetty, and my friend Umar Riaz’s game. I am rooting for both of them and since the show is coming closer to the finale, it is expected that fights will take place,” he concluded. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat’s Mother Kavita Bhat Says, 'He Gets Blinded By Friendship Sometimes'