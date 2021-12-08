Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is saved from nomination this week in Bigg Boss 15, said sources close to the show. Furthermore, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai have a heated argument with Abhijit Bichukale during the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task. Devoleena shouts at Abhijit: “He was stabbing me back,” and Rashami adds: “You do a lot of politics. But this doesn’t works with me as I understand it well.”Also Read - Karan Kundra-Tejasswi Prakash to Break up in Bigg Boss 15? #TeJRan Fans Worried After Actor Says 'It's Not Working Out'

While this war of words has resulted in creating a rift among the VIPs. Meanwhile it has also created differences between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Karan is willing to win the task at any cost and doesn't matter whosever comes in his way, Karan is sure to defeat him or her and move forward. His attitude hurts Tejasswi and she says: "We can't move ahead."

Karan agrees and says: "I don't think it's working out. Do whatever you want to do and play with anyone you like. You are too weak when it comes to relationship."

Tejasswi replies angrily: “You proved it.” Is it going to be end of their relationship or not is yet to be seen.