Mumbai: TV's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant, who was continuously whining about her husband Ritesh in the previous season, joined him in the fifteenth season of Bigg Boss and the audience finally got to watch Ritesh! The couple apparently didn't appear to have a very healthy relationship when they were inside the house. Rakhi was seen most of the time complaining about Ritesh as he used to keep a distance from her. She had problem with Ritesh's unpleasant behaviour towards her. Now that Ritesh is out of the house, he's revealing some disturbing details regarding his relationship with Rakhi Sawant.

Ritesh stated in his recent interview that he and Rakhi are not legally married yet. He claimed that he had filed for divorce from his first wife, but that she had yet to sign the papers. Rakhi is not yet his wife, according to the law. "Mere previous wife ne jo allegations lagaya tha, mujhe pata tha ki yeh sab hai. Toh mujhe tha ki yeh sab clear up ho jaaye toh ek formal marriage hum log achchi tarah se karein. Bohot saare thoughts the, Rakhi ka bhi career tha, mere bhi bohot saare projects chal rahe the (I was aware of my prior wife's charges, and I wanted these issues resolved so Rakhi and I could have a legal marriage. Rakhi had a profession, and I had a number of projects on the go)," he added in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Take a look:

Ritesh then accused Snigdha Priya, his first wife, of eloping twice while she was with him. Snigdha has previously accused Ritesh of domestic violence and other offenses. The mystery surrounding him, however, was far from clear; in fact, it was exacerbated when his first wife, accused him of domestic violence and alleged that he was lying about being an NRI.

While Bigg Boss 15’s former contestant remarked that he had a terrific time in the house and even made some great friends. It will be exciting to see how Rakhi and Ritesh’s situation develops. Stay tuned for future updates on Bigg Boss 15.