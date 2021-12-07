Bigg Boss 15 Updates: The promo of the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15‘ shows how the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task has created a rift between the VIP contestants. The game is getting serious for the contestants as it approaches the finale. Bigg Boss has a surprise for them as they struggle for survival in the programme.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Now Family Members to Join Contestants For More Spice And Drama in The House

It shows non-VIP members performing the task in which Karan Kundra tells everyone to play for themselves and Pratik also suggests the one who will reach the finale will get the trophy.

Meanwhile, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces that no one is the winner in the task. 'Bigg Boss' also agrees but he is going to take a shocking decision.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

And this decision by ‘Bigg Boss’ results in an argument between the VIPs. Devoleena after being targeted for being partial gets angry and says: “Rashami, I’m losing it.”

In fact, she in turn targets Abhijit Bichukale that he was the one who was doing backstabbing against others. Rashami and Rakhi also blame him and this creates a fight between them. What happens next is to be seen.

(With inputs from IANS)