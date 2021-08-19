Reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been high on drama and fun ever since it started on August 8. Every day the audience witness a new twist introduced in the house. The digital version of high-voltage drama is full of surprises every day. Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT can be watched on Voot. But do you know Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 is not left behind! The makers have finally decided to rope in the legendary, evergreen actor Rekha to appear in the show as the voice of the ‘Tree of Fortune’ and introduce the selected contestants from Bigg Boss OTT after six weeks in front of Salman Khan.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Are Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla Dating? Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Wonder

The report shared by News18 further reveals when Bigg Boss OTT goes to television (Bigg Boss 15), then Salman Khan will become the host and Rekha is reportedly expected to introduce Karan Johar's contestants in BB 15. However, there is no confirmation from the channel but the audience is excited to see Rekha on Bigg Boss.



The Bigg Boss OTT contestants are Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat and Akshara Singh.