Rhea Chakraborty in Bigg Boss 15: Ever since the first promo of Bigg Boss 15 was released, there were rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty been approached for the upcoming season of Salman Khan hosted show. Now that a few contestants have been confirmed such as Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Afsana Khan, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat. It seems the makers have confirmed Rhea Chakraborty too for BB15 as she was spotted at the same studio as Tejasswi Prakash and Dalljiet Kaur.

There are rumours if she is joining the show or going to do a special dance performance for the premiere episode. As mentioned in a report, Rhea Chakraborty was seen wearing a pair of denims and a grey top. She also carried a Louis Vuitton sling bag with her. Tejasswi Prakash and Dalljiet Kaur were also seen at the same building.

Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will run for six months, almost like how the last season panned out. In the Covid era, the show will help viewers watch contestants for a long duration.

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 15 is Jungle Mein Dangal. The reality show is all set to premiere on October 2, 9:30 pm.