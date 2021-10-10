Mumbai: The first week of Bigg Boss 15 has been a roller coaster ride for the contestants as the audience saw drama, fights and fun. From big arguments to fights and budding romance – we have seen it all in just seven days. As the Weekend Ka Vaar by Salman Khan will bring first eviction of this season, we thought to run a poll on Twitter, asking the netizens who is the weakest contestant so fat? There are a few contestants who are not participating in any of the house tasks, so we asked them ‘Who do you think is the weakest contestant?’ Here’s what the audience thinks.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Jaw Drops After Salman Khan Jokes About Raj Kundra

In a Twitter poll conducted by India.com, Bigg Boss 15 viewers were asked about the weakest contestant after week one. Sahil Shroff got the maximum votes (62.3%). Second contestant is Umar Riaz with 15%, then Simba Nagpal with 14.1%. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Discusses Miesha-Ieshaan Romance With Akasa Singh, Says ‘Miesha Life Revolves Around Boys’

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Wins Audience's Heart In First Week | India.com Twitter Poll

If the sources are to be believed actor and model Sahil Shroff is going to be evicted as he failed to entertain the audience and thus got less votes. Salman Khan will make the announcement on the show. The Real Khabri also confirmed that Sahil Shroff will get evicted today.

Its Confirmed from our source too#SahilShroff is eliminated from the house Retweeet if Happy — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) October 9, 2021



On Saturday, we had shared another poll asking ‘contestant who is winning hearts after week one’ where clearly, Karan Kundrra’s strategies and game plan is being appreciated by the audience. Karan emerged as the winner of the poll with 43% votes. Karan is fun, smart, and entertaining to watch. Earlier this week, it was Karan who broke the Shamita-Nishant-Pratik trio with his strategy. He had also stolen Pratik Sehajpal’s suitcase as a ‘punishment’ after Bigg Boss nominated all junglewasis for elimination due to Pratik’s violent behaviour.