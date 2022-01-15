Bigg Boss 15: Actor and Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Tejasswi Prakash on Weekend Ka Vaar with Bharat actor for her continuous complaints against Colors. She claims that the current reality programme is ‘prejudiced’ against her fellow contestant Shamita Shetty. Salman was seen slamming Tejasswi in a promotional video that aired following Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss. The host began by chastising Swarigini actor and asking, “Why, Tejasswi, do you constantly seem to have the same problem: that the entire world is against you? You constantly make negative remarks about the channel. Every complaint you’ve made about the channel is on display. Who does that? It’s like biting the hand that feeds you. You have no respect for Karan Kundrra. What’s the point of playing the pity card?” “I don’t want sympathy,” Tejasswi said, and an enraged Salman roared back, “Shut up, Tejasswi.”Also Read - 'Kabhi Kabhi Uska Asli Roop Bahar Aajata Hai’: Tejasswi Prakash’s Brother Bashes Karan Kundrra’s Brother-In-Law, TejRan Fans Reacts

The recent Bigg Boss 15 promo, which shows host Salman Khan slamming Tejasswi, did not go well with her fans. They rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure with the host and makers of the show. While one of them wrote, “Obviously extremely biased Channel and SK. #TejasswiPrakash was damn right to call out Favouritism.” Another tweet read, “Channel is biased since day 1 and they think the audience can’t see that. There’s a never ending list we can give when the channel favoured their beti SS. #TejasswiParkash had the guts to speak up.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra’s Brother-In-Law Criticises Tejasswi Prakash For Using Wrongful Language, TejRan Fans Say, 'They Both Are Comfortable In This'

Obviously extremely biased Channel and SK. #TejasswiPrakash was damn right to call out Favouritism — mehreen syed (@Syedmehreen8) January 14, 2022

— Vasu Mittal (@vasumittal2001) January 15, 2022

— mehreen syed (@Syedmehreen8) January 14, 2022

What else Salman can do. He is always babysitting Shamita and will make Shamita winner. — kamal (@kamal02571506) January 14, 2022

Ab makers sympathy card khel rahe hai iss dar se ki bachi kuchi unlogoka jo favouritism hai #TejasswiPrakash wobhi expose na karde🤬 — Sarahaque (@Sarahaque10) January 14, 2022

Do you think the host is biased? Let us know what you think. Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15.