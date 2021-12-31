In Bigg Boss 15 house, the celebration of the New Year is going to be very special for the fans as Salman Khan will be coming to have an unlimited dose of entertainment. While there will be a lot of fun in the show, Salman Khan will be seen yelling at the contestants. Salman had a no-nonsense approach to the contestants during Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. And on the receiving end of his anger and comments was Abhijeet Bichukale. The promo shows Salman Khan losing his cool at Abhijeet as he yawns while the actor is already bashing the housemates for getting the ‘Ticket to finale’ task cancelled. He shouts at the latter if he is sleepy and tells him to go and sleep in the bedroom. “Jao jao, jake so jao bistar mein,” says Salman.Also Read - Fitness Resolution For 2022? These 8 Bollywood Celebrities Will Inspire You to Kick-Start Your Fitness Journey

Another promo showed Salman getting angry at Shamita Shetty, who raises her voice while explaining her behaviour to him. Annoyed with her tone, he calls her out and says, "What the f*** Shamita."

