Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss is making sure to keep the audience hooked with the latest episodes. In the new episode, Salman Khan is seen losing his temper. He did not like the way Tejasswi Prakash, a contestant responded to him.

Salman Khan was talking to Umar Riaz and was interrupted by Tejasswi. However, it did not go well with him. The promo shows how he reacted when Tejasswi spoke.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Confirms His Feelings For Tejasswi Prakash, ‘I Like Her, Extremely Cute Hai’

Salman asked Umar Riaz whom he would choose in a serious situation. The latter chose Tejasswi over Shamita Shetty and said that she was fun-loving. To this, Salman asked again about how a fun-loving person would be helpful in a difficult situation.

Tejasswi interrupted in the middle and asked Salman why he was repeating it so many times and if he (Umar) could not come to her in difficult times. Salman lost his temper and said,” And why are you talking to me like this? Don’t have this thing with me, madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun-loving.”

