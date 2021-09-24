Bigg Boss 15 Challenging Tasks: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently interacted with the media during a recent press conference in Nagpur. While attending the media through video conferencing he said that it will not be easy for the contestants this year to face all the challenges as they have to spend five months away from their family and home. The actor said, “It won’t be an easy journey for the contestants as they have to be away from their family, being worried about them like if anyone has got Covid and other tensions. But they need to be strong as this is all about this game. The contestants have to show their real selves and those who manage to face the challenges by being physically and mentally strong really hats off to them.”Also Read - Salman Khan Talks About Relationship That Has Lasted This Long: It Has Brought Certain Permanence in My Life

The new season of Bigg Boss will see contestants facing number of challenges as the contestants have to fight tooth and nail for their survival in the jungle. Be it finding a bed to sleep, resources to cook food, place to perform daily chores, it is going to be a wild ride for the inmates. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt will make their way in Bigg Boss 15 and will be seen inside the house with other contestants in including Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Former Winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan And Shweta Tiwari To Enter Show As Tribe Leaders?

This season, the makers of Bigg Boss 15 have given a whole new spin to the theme of the show by putting the contestants in a jungle wherein they will be riddled with new challenges and intense moments right from the beginning. The show has introduced a speaking tree called VishwasunTREE that will add to the inmates’ hurdles and a lot more excitement to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz To Participate In The Show And Fans Are Already So Excited | Check Tweets

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 at 9.30 pm and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm on Colors.