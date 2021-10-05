Bigg Boss 15: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister and actor Shamita Shetty is performing well on Bigg Boss 15 and when she was eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT house, there were several interviews that came in about her journey in BB, her relation with Raqesh Bapat. One of her interviews that got viral was when she addressed how she has been trolled viciously after Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn case before entering Bigg Boss 15.Also Read - Bigg Boss' Punishment Creates Storm In The House, Ignites War Between Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan

It was in July 2021, when Shamita Shetty became a participant in Bigg Boss OTT. At the same time, her family was going through a tough phase following the arrest of her brother-in-law Raj Kundra in a pornography case. Now, before entering Bigg Boss 15 house, the actor told Bollywood Bubble that she had her work commitments and had to do this to stay away from trolling.

Shamita told the daily, "It was very difficult for me the first time around, because the situation was very different. I was unfortunately being heavily trolled for no fault of mine. My family also, at that point in time, felt that it's better for me to just lock myself in that house. And also it was a previous commitment, and I didn't want to back off because of everything that happened. I wanted to stick to my word and continue. As they say, 'The show must go on'."

“Honestly, at this time, people have been sitting at home with no work; they’ve lost work. And I’m being paid to sit in a house, why would I say no?” Shamita added.

Raj Kundra was granted bail on September 22 by the Mumbai Sessions Court at a surety of Rs 50,000. The development came six days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch filed a 1497-page supplementary charge sheet naming them as among the prime accused.