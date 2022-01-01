Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contestants will have to deal with Bollywood actor Salman Khan‘s wrath. According to a new promotional video, the housemates will get on Salman’s bad side, and the host will chastise the majority of them. The actor discusses the housemates’ performance in the home and how they have broken the rules to a Ph.D. In a preview for the forthcoming episode, host Salman Khan addresses Shamita Shetty firmly as she sobs while trying to explain something.Also Read - Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Priyanka Chopra, And Other Celebs Who Wore Most Outrageous Outfits in 2021

Shamita Shetty is also heard stating, "Mai same attitude ke saath kisi aur ke upar nahi chadhne wali hoon. Aap mujhe bol rahe hain mera attitude iski taraf galat hain (I'm not going to take it out on someone else who has the same attitude as me. You say my attitude toward her is incorrect.") Salman suddenly cut her off and said, "Shamita! what the f*** yaar Shamita?" She then gets to her feet and walks away.

Take a look at the heated argument between Salman Khan and Shamita Shetty:

For the unversed, housemates Rakhi Sawant and Shamita got into a furious disagreement during the ‘Ticket To Finale’ assignment last week when the former supported Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Shamita referred to Rakhi as ‘unfair,’ and during their fight, she even pushed Rakhi. She then urged Shetty’s eviction, but Bigg Boss abruptly ended the challenge, disappointing everyone.

In the coming episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend ka Vaar, it will be intriguing to see how things play out. The House will also have New Year celebrations with several famous celebrities like Dharmendra, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Palak Tiwari, Anu Malik among others.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 15!