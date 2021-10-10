Bigg Boss 15: In Saturday’s episode, Salman Khan had come to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It was a mix of highs and lows as Salman welcomed Rakhi Sawant, and later took a jibe at several contestants in the house. Salman was also seen taking Raj Kundra’s name and that moment caught everyone’s attention. When Salman was scolding contestant Pratik Sehajpal for removing bathroom locks when Vidhi Pandya was inside having bath. After giving Pratik an earful, Salman turned to other contestants. The star asked Pratik ‘did you now understand?’ to which he said ‘yes’.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Discusses Miesha-Ieshaan Romance With Akasa Singh, Says ‘Miesha Life Revolves Around Boys’

Following this Salman Khan took other housemates' names including that of Karan Kundrra. Khan said, 'Pratik bhi samaj gaye, Karan Kundrra bhi samaj gaye, Raj Kundra bhi samaj gaye'. Contestant Shamita Shetty, Raj's sister-in-law was surprised to hear this and later on laughed on realising it was a joke.



Shamita Shetty, who was earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT, entered the show amid Raj Kundra's arrest. The family was going through a tough phase when Shamita entered BB OTT. While speaking to Indian Express, Shamita said she was emotionally torn leaving her family behind, but they too felt it was the right decision. "So I was already offered the show, and I decided to continue with the decision. It was getting really tough for me out here. I was subjected to trolling a lot. And most of it was unnecessary as I had nothing to do with it. My family also thought that it was best to be away and locked in Bigg Boss. It was difficult as we all were going through a lot, and for me, work has always been like therapy. It heals me. And even when this came my way, I had the choice to go and work, and I didn't want to let it go," Shamita said.