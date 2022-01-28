Bigg Boss 15 is about to end as the grand finale is on January 29 and 30. The recent episodes saw a verbal tiff between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash after Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’ during a task. Shamita and Tejasswi had an argument that didn’t go down well with the celebrities outside the house. After Bipasha Basu slammed Teja for age-shaming, it was Gauahar Khan who reacted to the statement and came in support of Shamita. “Disgusting behaviour. It just keeps getting worse. Calling someone aunty is still proof of your insecurity but chadh gayi uspe is sheer filth of someone’s mindset. Shamita was such a sport. You can’t teach dignity, it’s inbuilt”, wrote Gauahar Khan.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Asks Fans to Vote For Sister Shamita Ahead of Bigg Boss 15 Finale: 'She Has Played With Dignity'- Watch

Later, Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty re-tweeted Gauahar's tweet and thanked her: "Thank you Gauahar Khan for being so vociferous. Takes a strong woman to take up for another, That you are. Respect. Never give up on 3 things. Your family, your heart or your dignity. Shamita Shetty, so proud, you showed grace under fire."

During Bigg Boss 15 task, Tejasswi and Shamita had to play hotel staff members, Karan was to be given a body massage. While Tejasswi first went ahead, Karan seemed unimpressed with her service after which Shamita tried to impress the client (Karan). This irked Tejasswi who started taunting Shamita saying "It is Karan Kundrra and not Raqesh Bapat. Isse pahele aapne apne task ko kabhi itna seriously nahi liya tha (You never took any task this seriously before)." Amid the verbal fight, Tejasswi ended up saying "Lo aunty chadh gayi us pe bhi (See, aunty is now after him as well)."