Bigg Boss 15 TejRan resolve things: Every now and again, things become a little heated and intense in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The week-long feud between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was finally resolved in the most recent episode. They were seen cuddling and getting cozy with each other near the finish. After a week of regular fighting, their relationship seemed to be calm.

TejRan resolves their issues:

Following the cancellation of the Ticket to Finale challenge by Bigg Boss, Karan and Tejasswi resolved to work out their differences. Despite the fact that the episode began with them fighting, they eventually came to an agreement. "Ever since she joined, she has just been lying, you should be aware of this, and I'm not sure why you believe her lies," Karan tells Tejasswi, implying that Rakhi is a liar.

TejRan gets cozy under a blanket:

Karan and Tejasswi cuddle and sleep soundly under the same blanket. The camera pans in from afar and then zooms in on their faces, which are pretty close together. Tejasswi whispers, ‘Don’t even think of it,’ as it appears that Karan is attempting to kiss her. They’re snuggled up together when Rakhi appears and takes a look at them. When Karan and Tejasswi notice someone standing nearby, they become alarmed. Later, the three of them laugh heartily together.

Bigg Boss 15 Christmas Party:

Bigg Boss hosts a Christmas party, and Rakhi Sawant, a VIP member, gets to choose who attends. The candidates compete in a cookery competition. Umar Riaz, Tejasswi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are among Rakhi’s guests. They perform songs and dances. Karan and Tejasswi try to kiss one other through the glass walls.

Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, discussed Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai‘s connection in the house. Gopi Bahu told Rakhi that she has a strange feeling about their relationship. “It’s strange,” Sawant who did a cameo in Main Hoon Na remarked in response. They made it pretty clear to me that they are working together for the performance.”

